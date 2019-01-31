Arsenal Set To Have Make Do With Just One Addition On Deadline Day

Follow @insidefutbol





Denis Suarez is likely to be Arsenal’s only signing of the January transfer window as they are running out of time to make further additions.



Arsenal completed the deal to sign Suarez from Barcelona on a loan deal until the end of the season on deadline day. The club also have an option to sign him on a permanent transfer in the summer.











The Gunners have also been keen to bring in a winger and one more midfielder by the end of the window but it seems negotiations have stalled.



Arsenal refused to meet Inter's transfer demands for Ivan Perisic and the prospect of Yannick Carrasco has also ended due to the club making a low loan fee offer.





Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku has also been on their radar and they did hold talks with the Parisians to agree on a loan move.



But the midfielder’s agent sounded pessimistic about his client joining Arsenal earlier this week and it seems a deal won’t go through.





And despite chasing other targets, Suarez is likely to be the only signing Arsenal made in the January transfer window, according to the Press Association.



Arsenal boss Unai Emery shot down the idea of signing centre-backs earlier this week.

