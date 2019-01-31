XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/01/2019 - 19:08 GMT

Aston Villa Make Headway In Talks For Swansea Midfielder

 




Aston Villa are making progress in their pursuit of Swansea City midfielder Leroy Fer on deadline day, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Fer has been one of the players who have been expected to leave Swansea on deadline day as the club look to bring down their wage bill.




The Dutchman has been linked with a number of clubs in the Championship and abroad, and it seems he could be continuing in the second tier of English football.

Aston Villa have been busy today in signing players and have been pushing to bring in one more midfielder before the end of the window.
 


And the Villans are claimed to be in talks with Swansea for the signature of the Dutch midfielder on deadline day and the negotiations have progressed smoothly.

The Midlands club have made headway in the negotiations and are looking to agree on a deal with Swansea in the coming hours.
 


But with the hours counting down to 11pm, Aston Villa will need to hurry through the negotiations in order to arrange a medical and agree on a contract with the player as well in time.

It is unclear whether a loan deal is in the works or are Villa looking to sign Fer on a permanent contract.

 