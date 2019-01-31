Aston Villa Prioritise One Position, Making Late Push To Complete Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa are rated as unlikely to sign a striker on deadline day, but will make a late push to bring in one more midfielder, according to the Birmingham Mail.



The Villans have been busy on deadline day and have managed to add to their squad today by signing Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings on a loan deal.











The Midlands club are also close to agreeing on a deal to sign Frederic Guilbert from Caen, but he will be loaned out to the French club for the rest of the season.



Aston Villa are looking to bring in more before the clock strikes eleven and the club are now prioritising their targets as they run out of time in the winter window.





Signing a striker has been on their wish list for deadline day, but it is claimed the club are unlikely to bring in one more forward today.



The Villans have prioritised other areas of the squad for the final few hours and are expected to push to get a midfielder through the door by the end of the window.





Aston Villa are still tenth in the Championship table and are looking to push for a playoff spot in the latter half of the season.

