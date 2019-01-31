XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/01/2019 - 08:38 GMT

Aston Villa To Give Tyrone Mings Medical, Beating Nottingham Forest To Defender

 




Nottingham Forest target Tyrone Mings is set to undergo a medical at Aston Villa today ahead of a loan move to the Midlands club, according to Sky Sports News.

The 25-year-old centre-back has been a peripheral figure at Premier League side Bournemouth at Dean Court this season and has been keen to leave Bournemouth during the January transfer window to secure playing time.




Several Championship clubs are interested in the defender, but in recent days it has come down to West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in the race for Mings.

And it seems the Villans have clinched the defender as the defender is travelling to the Midlands to undergo a medical at Aston Villa.
 


Aston Villa and Bournemouth have continued to hold talks over Mings and the two clubs are claimed to be finalising the details of the agreement.

The defender will be joining the Championship club on loan until the end of the season with Aston Villa reserving an option to buy in the summer.
 


Once he undergoes a medical, the defender will sign a contract with Aston Villa and look to help them push for a playoff spot in the Championship this season.
 