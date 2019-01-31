Burnley Fail With Another Bid For Che Adams

Follow @insidefutbol





Birmingham City have rejected a fourth bid from Burnley for striker Che Adams, according to Sky Sports News.



Adams has emerged as Burnley’s top priority on deadline day and the club have been trying to push the boat out to land the striker today.











Birmingham have made it clear that they won’t be allowing the player to join Burnley and the EFL’s transfer embargo won’t allow them to sign him back on loan for the rest of the season.



However, Burnley have remained determined to make sure they take the saga to the last hour of the window and have kept tabling bids.





And it has been claimed that the Blues have now rebuffed a fourth offer worth £12m from Burnley and remained firm on their transfer stance.



The Clarets are set to sign veteran striker Peter Crouch from Stoke City but Sean Dyche wants to add one more forward to his ranks.





Adams has scored 14 Championship goals this season and has been Burnley’s number one priority.



Fulham and Southampton have dropped out of the race but the Clarets have continued to push.

