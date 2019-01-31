XRegister
06 October 2018

31/01/2019 - 14:19 GMT

Burnley Suffer Blow In Che Adams Interest

 




Birmingham City have informed Burnley they are not interested in negotiating a deal for the departure of Che Adams as their EFL transfer embargo means they cannot loan him back, according to Sky Sports News.

Adams, who joined Birmingham from Sheffield United in the summer of 2016, has enjoyed a stellar run of form in the Championship so far this season.




The 22-year-old has netted 15 goals in the division and has subsequently attracted the interest of a number of Premier League clubs, including Burnley.

However, Birmingham have informed the Clarets that their proposed deal to sign Adams and then loan him back cannot take place.
 


The Blues were handed an embargo by the EFL due to regulations on profitability and sustainability, as such leaving the club in a difficult situation since last summer.

As such, Birmingham are not keen on selling Adams.
 


Burnley were exploring a move that would seal the deal and loan Adams back to Birmingham for the remainder of the season, but the regulations of the embargo would not allow it to happen, forcing talks to hit an impasse at the moment.

Adams, who has a contract at St Andrews that runs until 2022, has represented England at Under-20 level.
 