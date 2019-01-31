XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/01/2019 - 14:23 GMT

Cardiff City Fail With Bid For Ligue 1 Full-Back

 




Cardiff City have failed with a bid to sign Lille defender Zeki Celik on transfer deadline day, it has been claimed.

The Welsh club are looking to bring in players by the end of the day, but they have faced frustration in the January transfer window.




The tragic disappearance of Emiliano Sala rocked the club after Cardiff signed him on a club record deal from Nantes, but they have continued to plough on in the market.

Apart from signing a forward, Cardiff are also interested in bringing in defenders and Neil Warnock is interested in strengthening his full-back options.
 


But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the club have failed with a bid to sign a defender from Ligue 1 on deadline day.

Cardiff tabled a bid worth €9m for Lille’s right-back Celik, but the French club rejected the offer, adding to the frustration of the Premier League side’s recruitment team.
 


The club are unlikely to return to Lille with one more bid as they are working against the clock and Celik would need a work permit.

The Welsh outfit are now expected to pursue more attainable options before 11pm.
 