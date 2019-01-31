Celtic Midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu Heading Back To Kilmarnock

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have agreed to let Youssouf Mulumbu move back to Kilmarnock, with the midfielder set to join Steve Clarke's men on loan.



Mulumbu had a standout spell at Kilmarnock last season and his exploits tempted Brendan Rodgers to take him to Celtic Park.











But the midfielder has struggled to command regular playing time at the Scottish champions and, according to STV, is heading back to Kilmarnock.



Mulumbu will join Clarke's side on a loan deal running until the end of the current campaign.





He will be looking to clock up regular playing time back at Kilmarnock, as he aims to get back into the groove he enjoyed last season.



Kilmarnock are flying high under Clarke and currently sit a lofty third in the Scottish Premiership standings.





Clarke's men are next in action on Friday night when they play host to Craig Levein's Hearts side and will look to move up to second place by taking all three points.

