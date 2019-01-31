XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2019 - 21:16 GMT

Celtic Winger Unlikely To Make Aberdeen Return

 




Celtic winger Jonny Hayes is unlikely to make a return to Aberdeen on deadline day, it has been claimed.

Hayes joined Celtic from Aberdeen in 2017, but the winger has struggled to become a regular feature of Brendan Rodgers’ team at Paradise.




The Republic of Ireland international has again been a bit part player at Celtic and has been linked with a move away from the Scottish champions in January.

Aberdeen are rumoured to be interested in taking him back and there had been speculation that he could return to the Dons on deadline day.
 


But according to STV, Aberdeen have shown little inclination to suggest that they want Hayes back at the Pittodrie before tonight’s deadline.

They have made no move yet for the Celtic winger and are unlikely to be making one despite all the speculation of them being keen on their former player.
 


Hayes is still a Celtic player and with the clock ticking down on the winter window, he is slated to remain at Paradise unless something transpires in the last minutes.
 