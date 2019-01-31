Celtic Winger Unlikely To Make Aberdeen Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger Jonny Hayes is unlikely to make a return to Aberdeen on deadline day, it has been claimed.



Hayes joined Celtic from Aberdeen in 2017, but the winger has struggled to become a regular feature of Brendan Rodgers’ team at Paradise.











The Republic of Ireland international has again been a bit part player at Celtic and has been linked with a move away from the Scottish champions in January.



Aberdeen are rumoured to be interested in taking him back and there had been speculation that he could return to the Dons on deadline day.





But according to STV, Aberdeen have shown little inclination to suggest that they want Hayes back at the Pittodrie before tonight’s deadline.



They have made no move yet for the Celtic winger and are unlikely to be making one despite all the speculation of them being keen on their former player.





Hayes is still a Celtic player and with the clock ticking down on the winter window, he is slated to remain at Paradise unless something transpires in the last minutes.

