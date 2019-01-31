Chelsea Offer Tottenham Hotspur Chance To Sign Michy Batshuayi

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Michy Batshuayi, as Chelsea and his representatives look for a new club for the Belgian striker.



West Ham and Real Betis were thought to be the likely destinations for Batshuayi on transfer deadline day, with the striker's loan at Valencia not having gone to plan.











But a move to either side does not look to be happening and it has emerged Chelsea and the player's agents have been looking high and low for potential destinations for the hitman.



And, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Batshuayi has even been offered to Tottenham.





Tottenham are light on striking options and have suffered with the recent injury of Harry Kane, while Heung-Min Son was away at the Asian Cup.



But there is no agreement for Batshuayi to go to Wembley at the moment.





All eyes are on whether Chelsea and the player's agents can find a new home for Batshuayi for the second half of the season.

