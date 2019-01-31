Chelsea Rejected £5m Tottenham Loan Offer For Michy Batshuayi

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea turned down a loan fee offer of £5m from Tottenham Hotspur for Michy Batshuayi.



The Belgian striker, who has been looking for a move throughout deadline day, is set to join Crystal Palace on loan for the remainder of the season.











Before Crystal Palace and Chelsea ironed out a deal, Tottenham wanted Batshuayi and the player was keen to make the move.



And, according to Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg, Chelsea knocked back an offer of £5m to sign Batshuayi on loan from Tottenham.





The Blues were unwilling to reinforce top four rivals by sanctioning a loan move to take Batshuayi to Spurs.



Crystal Palace are soon expected to confirm the loan deal, with Batshuayi looking to get his career back on track at Selhurst Park.





The Belgium international spent the first half of the season on loan at Valencia in Spain, but failed to make an impact under Los Che coach Marcelino.

