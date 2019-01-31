XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2019 - 23:43 GMT

Chelsea Rejected £5m Tottenham Loan Offer For Michy Batshuayi

 




Chelsea turned down a loan fee offer of £5m from Tottenham Hotspur for Michy Batshuayi. 

The Belgian striker, who has been looking for a move throughout deadline day, is set to join Crystal Palace on loan for the remainder of the season.




Before Crystal Palace and Chelsea ironed out a deal, Tottenham wanted Batshuayi and the player was keen to make the move.

And, according to Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg, Chelsea knocked back an offer of £5m to sign Batshuayi on loan from Tottenham.
 


The Blues were unwilling to reinforce top four rivals by sanctioning a loan move to take Batshuayi to Spurs.

Crystal Palace are soon expected to confirm the loan deal, with Batshuayi looking to get his career back on track at Selhurst Park.
 


The Belgium international spent the first half of the season on loan at Valencia in Spain, but failed to make an impact under Los Che coach Marcelino.
 