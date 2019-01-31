Claim From Germany: Schalke Not Signing Vincent Janssen

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga outfit Schalke will not sign Tottenham Hotspur flop Vincent Janssen, according to Sky Deutschland.



Tottenham have been desperate to get Janssen out of the club in January as the striker has not come close to being part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans this season.











Yet, going into the last 10 to 12 hours of the window, the Dutchman’s future remains unresolved despite interest from several clubs in Europe.



Real Betis have been linked with an interest in the forward and there are also suggestions that Burnley and Cardiff City are considering taking him away from Tottenham on deadline day.





Bundesliga outfit Schalke have been dragged into the speculation as well with claims that the club are in talks to sign the striker on loan from Tottenham today.



But it has been claimed that Janssen will not be joining the Ruhr giants.





Tottenham and Janssen's agents are pushing the striker's name out in the hopes of generating a move.



Spurs remain keen to get him off the books but are struggling to find takers for Janssen on deadline day.

