Crystal Palace Racing Against Time To Sign Michy Batshuayi On Permanent Deal

Crystal Palace are racing against the clock to complete a permanent deal for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, according to Sky Sports News.



The striker's representatives have been searching for a new club for their client, with Valencia keen to terminate the striker's loan deal.











West Ham, Real Betis and even Tottenham Hotspur have been mooted as options, but it is Selhurst Park which is now Batshuayi's most likely destination.



Crystal Palace have an agreement on terms with Batshuayi and are now trying to sign him on a permanent transfer from Chelsea.





The Eagles want to sign a striker before the window shuts and have zeroed in on Batshuayi.



And it has been confirmed that Valencia have ended Batshuayi's loan, meaning he is at present back on the books at Chelsea.





Crystal Palace now face a race against time to complete the capture of the Belgium international and place him at the disposal of manager Roy Hodgson.

