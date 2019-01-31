XRegister
06 October 2018

31/01/2019 - 19:36 GMT

Daniel James Leeds Confirmation Imminent, Swansea Winger At Elland Road

 




Swansea City winger Daniel James has completed a medical at Leeds United and is currently at Elland Road, finalising his loan move.

Leeds have been in all in for James since it emerged that Marcelo Bielsa picked out the 21-year-old winger as his top target from an extensive shortlist of targets.




Negotiations with Swansea have been fraught and drawn out and Leeds were unwilling to pay more than £5m up front to sign the winger.

The Welsh outfit were unwilling to accept such an offer but a compromise has been reached and the player is now due to join Leeds.
 


And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the winger has completed a medical with Leeds and is now finalising the move at Elland Road.

Leeds are expected to make an announcement soon once all the final details are chalked out and the proper paperwork has gone through.
 


James is joining Leeds on a loan deal until the end of the season with the club obliged to sign him for £10m in the summer if they reach the Premier League.
 