X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/01/2019 - 14:47 GMT

Daniel James Undergoing Leeds United Medical

 




Swansea City winger Daniel James is undergoing a medical at Leeds United ahead of his move to Elland Road, according to Sky Sports News.

Leeds have been working on the deal for several weeks after it became clear that Marcelo Bielsa wanted the 21-year-old above everyone else on their shortlist of targets.




Negotiations with Swansea have been difficult as, despite their need for a cash injection, the club did not want to let the player leave in the January transfer window.

Leeds offered to pay a fee of £5m up front and no more but Swansea were unwilling to sell him at that price and it seems compromise has been worked out.
 


James is set to join Leeds and has been undergoing a medical ahead of completing an initial loan move to Elland Road until the end of the season.

Leeds and Swansea are thought to have shaken hands on an agreement that will see the Championship leaders pay a loan fee of £2m with a mandatory purchase clause set at £10m.
 


However, the purchase clause will only be valid if Leeds earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

Bielsa announced earlier today that the credit for identifying James as a target must go to Leeds director of football Victor Orta.
 