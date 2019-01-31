Everton Reject Last-Minute Paris Saint-Germain Bid For Idrissa Gueye

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have failed with a last-minute fresh bid for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to the Times.



Gueye has been on PSG’s radar all January and despite the arrival of Leandro Parades, the club are still keen to get him to Paris this month.











Everton have already rejected a €25m bid for the player and have made it clear that they won’t be selling the 29-year-old despite all the pressure from PSG.



But with a little less than 90 minutes in the transfer window, PSG came in with a fresh bid and slapped in a new offer to test Everton’s resolve.





It has been claimed that Everton received a fresh offer of €30m from PSG for Gueye but the Merseyside outfit were quick to knock it back.



Gueye has told Everton that he wants to leave and join PSG but so far the Toffees have remained deaf to his requests or PSG’s offers.





PSG are unlikely to find time to put in one more bid and complete the deal to sign the midfielder before the window slams shut.



Everton’s concern has always been the difficulty of finding a replacement and that is a bigger headache at the moment than ever.

