06 October 2018

31/01/2019 - 12:39 GMT

Fulham Closing In On Bundesliga Midfielder

 




Fulham are close to securing a simple loan deal for Hoffenheim midfielder Havard Nordtveit, according to the Sun.

Nordtveit, who spent a year in England with West Ham during the 2016/17 Premier League campaign, returned to Hoffenheim in the summer of 2017.




And Fulham are eyeing up a loan swoop to bring the midfielder back to London as they prepare to fight tooth and nail in the battle to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

The Norwegian has struggled for regular game time in the Bundesliga this term after being limited to just eight appearances for Hoffenheim.
 


It is unlikely that Nordtveit could feature prominently under Julian Nagelsmann for the remainder of the season and Fulham are set to offer him an escape route to west London.

The 28-year-old’s versatility could be considered as one of the major reasons behind Claudio Ranieri’s interest, with the midfielder capable of playing in the heart of defence as well as a full-back.
 


However, Nordtveit’s previous stint with West Ham might make for worrying-reading as he struggled to adapt to the Premier League in what turned out to be his only experience at senior level in England.

Nordtveit is under contract with Hoffenheim until the summer of 2022.