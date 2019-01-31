I’m Going Nowhere – Leeds United Star Eases Deadline Day Move Worries

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has vowed to stay put at Elland Road on transfer deadline day despite being linked with Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Southampton, Wolves and Galatasaray.



Roofe has been in red hot form for a Leeds side currently topping the Championship table this season and the Whites would be reluctant to lose him.











They could be tested on deadline day, but even if bids arrive, Roofe has made clear that he does not want to quit Leeds.



Roofe told the Sun: "I'm going nowhere. I want to help get the club into the Prem."





The striker has led the line with distinction for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa this season and is keen for a shot at the Premier League in a white shirt.



Roofe however has yet to pen a new contract at Leeds, with the expectation having been the club would seek to lock him down after his exploits this term.





The 26-year-old, who has hit the back of the net 14 times in the Championship this season, has just 18 months to run on his contract at Elland Road.

