06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/01/2019 - 22:47 GMT

It’s Exciting – Jeremy Toljan Hails Celtic Move As Loan Completed

 




Celtic have snapped up full-back Jeremy Toljan on loan from Borussia Dortmund and the player feels he has made an exciting move. 

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers has been in the hunt for a right-back and has found him in the shape of Toljan, pushing through the agreement on deadline day.




The German defender has penned a loan deal to keep him at Celtic from Dortmund until the end of the current campaign and he is relishing the chance to get going.

And Toljan is looking forward to the chance to enjoy success with Celtic, while he cannot wait to meet his new team-mates and manager.
 


Toljan told Celtic's official site: "This is an exciting move for me and I’m delighted to be joining a club like Celtic, which has a great reputation throughout Europe.

"I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and working with the manager, and I’ll be doing everything I can to help the team to be successful in the remainder of this season", he added.
 


Toljan will battle with Mikael Lustig and Cristian Gamboa for the right-back spot at Celtic, as the Bhoys look to make sure they retain the Scottish title this season.

All eyes will be on whether he makes his Celtic debut this weekend against St Johnstone.
 