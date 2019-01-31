Late Obstructions Crop Up As Leeds United’s Bid To Sign Daniel James Unclear

Follow @insidefutbol





There are question marks over whether Leeds United will be able to complete the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City this evening.



James has had a medical with Leeds after the Whites thrashed out an agreement with Swansea for the winger.











Leeds are slated to sign James on loan for £2m until the end of the season, with a clause in the deal to turn the move into a permanent one for a fee of £10m if the Whites win promotion this term.



A deal has yet to be confirmed and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, obstructions to the transfer going through have appeared at the last minute.





It is claimed there are people at Swansea who are not keen on letting James go to Leeds, and they may have been unwilling to sign off the switch.



And the jury is out on whether Leeds can overcome the issues and get the deal over the line.





Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa wants James and the club have not lined up any alternatives, putting all their eggs in the basket of a deal for the player.

