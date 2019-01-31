XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2019 - 23:03 GMT

Late Obstructions Crop Up As Leeds United’s Bid To Sign Daniel James Unclear

 




There are question marks over whether Leeds United will be able to complete the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City this evening. 

James has had a medical with Leeds after the Whites thrashed out an agreement with Swansea for the winger.




Leeds are slated to sign James on loan for £2m until the end of the season, with a clause in the deal to turn the move into a permanent one for a fee of £10m if the Whites win promotion this term.

A deal has yet to be confirmed and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, obstructions to the transfer going through have appeared at the last minute.
 


It is claimed there are people at Swansea who are not keen on letting James go to Leeds, and they may have been unwilling to sign off the switch.

And the jury is out on whether Leeds can overcome the issues and get the deal over the line.
 


Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa wants James and the club have not lined up any alternatives, putting all their eggs in the basket of a deal for the player.
 