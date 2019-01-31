XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

31/01/2019 - 09:38 GMT

Leeds United Not Yet Over Line With Daniel James Swoop

 




Leeds United are not there yet regarding an agreement with Swansea City for winger Daniel James, it has been claimed.

The 21-year-old winger has emerged as Marcelo Bielsa’s top target for this month and the club have gone all in trying to take him to Elland Road by the end of the day.




Leeds have been in negotiations with Swansea for a few weeks and the Welsh side have not been keen to sell the player despite being in need of funds this month.

But the Whites believe that they are closing in on an agreement and have offered £5m up front to Swansea in order to take him to Yorkshire today.
 


But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the club are still to agree on a deal with Swansea despite feeling fairly confident of agreeing on something on deadline day with the Welsh club.

The Yorkshire giants are close to agreeing on the deal but negotiations are still under way on the final terms of the deal. The possibility of James moving to Leeds on loan with a mandatory purchase option has also been under discussion.
 


Leeds do not expect to find it difficult to agree on a contract with James, who is willing to join the Elland Road outfit today.

The 21-year-old is their only target today and the club want to make sure they deliver the player to Bielsa.
 