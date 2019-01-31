XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/01/2019 - 18:12 GMT

Leeds United Starlet Tom Pearce Set For League One Switch

 




Leeds United left-back Tom Pearce is poised for a drop down to League One with Scunthorpe United, according to Sky Sports News

Pearce enjoyed regular playing time with Leeds last season and won plaudits for his performances in a white shirt, something which saw him tied down to a new contract.




There was also Premier League interest in Pearce and Leeds worked hard to keep him at Elland Road.

But the defender has struggled to force his way into Marcelo Bielsa's plans this term and is now poised for a move away from the club.
 


Pearce is heading to join up with Scunthorpe United on a loan deal running until the end of the campaign.

The defender will hope to clock up regular playing time with Scunthorpe ahead of a return to Leeds in the summer.
 


And with Leeds sitting top of the Championship table, Pearce could be returning to a Premier League club when his loan expires.
 