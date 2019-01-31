Leeds United’s Capture of Daniel James Set To Be Initial Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's deal to land Daniel James from Swansea City would take the form of a loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy in the event of promotion, according to BBC Wales.



The 21-year-old has been Leeds’ first choice target all month but negotiations with Swansea City have been fraught and have dragged onto deadline day.











Leeds slapped in a bid worth £5m and made it clear that they did not want to pay more up front, something Swansea were not keen to accept.



But negotiations continued and it seems the two clubs are set to hammer out a transfer on the basis of an initial loan deal with a mandatory purchase option if the Whites earn promotion to the Premier League this season.





Leeds will pay a £2m loan fee and agree to pay another £10m for the transfer in the summer if they earn promotion.



If Leeds miss out on promotion, the winger will return to Swansea and the club are expected to offer him a new contract.





Swansea were initially reluctant to lose him but James told the club that he wants to join Leeds, which played a key part in the negotiations.



Leeds have already booked a medical for James in a bid to rush the deal through.

