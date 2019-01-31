XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/01/2019 - 23:17 GMT

Leeds United’s Swoop For Daniel James Collapses, Fingers Pointed At Swansea

 




Leeds United's proposed move for Swansea City winger Daniel James has collapsed. 

The Whites agreed a deal with Swansea, to see James move to Elland Road on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent in the event of promotion.




And James was put through his medical paces on deadline day with Leeds, before making his way over to Elland Road as it appeared the transfer would be announced imminently.

But as the clock ticked down, with James at Elland Road from 6pm onwards, no announcement came and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the deal is now off.
 


While James was at Leeds and waiting for Swansea to sign off on the move, the Welsh giants stopped responding and as such the Whites were unable to put in a deal sheet to gain extra time to finalise the transfer after 11pm.

The development means Leeds have not managed to add an outfield player to their first team squad in the January transfer window.
 


James had been keen to make the move, but will now head back to the Liberty Stadium to try to help Swansea earn promotion.
 