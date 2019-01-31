Manchester United Defender Declines Loan Move To Serie A Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has declined an offer to join Serie A giants Lazio on a loan deal until the end of the season.



The 21-year-old Dutch defender joined Fulham on loan from Manchester United last summer but has received limited opportunities to impress at Craven Cottage.











The defender has been keen to cut short his stint at Fulham and join another club in hopes of playing more first-team football in the latter half of the season.



Manchester United have also been keen to see him leave for more football and Lazio have shown an interest in taking him to Italy for the second half of the campaign.





But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, talks have not progressed according to plan and the defender has rejected an offer to join Lazio on loan.



The Serie A giants had conversations with his representatives and Manchester United over taking him to the Stadio Olimpico on deadline day.





But Fosu-Mensah is not convinced about moving to Italy and has declined the offer from Lazio.



With a little less than ten hours left in the window, as it stands the defender is still parked at Fulham on loan.

