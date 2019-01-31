XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2019 - 16:51 GMT

Michy Batshuayi Too Expensive For West Ham, Striker Also Not Sold On Hammers

 




Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi was too expensive for West Ham United to consider signing on deadline day, according to the Guardian

The Hammers were keen on landing the Belgian striker and did look to be closing in on a deadline-day beating swoop.




But they are firmly out of the chase for Batshuayi's signature, with the figures involved not making sense for West Ham.

Chelsea wanted West Ham to pay a loan fee, while Batshuayi is claimed to have wanted a hefty pay packet.
 


It is also suggested that Batshuayi was not fully sold on moving to the London Stadium.

The striker has been on loan in La Liga with Valencia, but has struggled to make an impact under Marcelino.
 


Valencia have wanted to cut short his loan, with Chelsea looking for another club to place Batshuayi with until the summer.

But that club will not be Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham.
 