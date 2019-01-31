Michy Batshuayi Wants Tottenham Move, Chelsea Blocking Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Michy Batshuayi wants to move to Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window closes this evening, but is being blocked by Chelsea, according to Sky Sport News.



Chelsea and Batshuayi's agents have been looking for a solution for the striker on deadline day and potential loans to Real Betis and West Ham were mooted.











But both clubs have been ruled out as potential destinations and the clock is ticking on the window.



Tottenham have been offered Batshuayi and the striker is keen to make the move to link up with Mauricio Pochettino at the north London giants.





But Chelsea are not prepared to sanction a loan switch to a club they view as direct rivals.



As such, Tottenham would have to dig deep and offer Chelsea a substantial fee if they are to break the deadlock surrounding Batshuayi.





The striker spent the first half of the season on loan in Spain with Valencia, but failed to make an impact.

