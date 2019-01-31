Newcastle United Beat Off Four Premier League Clubs For Miguel Almiron

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United managed to beat off competition from four other Premier League clubs for Miguel Almiron’s signature, according to the Chronicle.



Almiron has been on Rafael Benitez’s radar for over a year and the club put in a lot of effort during the January transfer window to land the attacking midfielder.











Newcastle finally managed to agree on a deal with Atlanta United for the player ahead of deadline day and the winger joined them today on a club record fee.



Newcastle have been on Almiron’s case for weeks and the deal often looked unattainable because of the club’s parsimonious ways in recent transfer windows.





And according to his agent, there was stiff competition for Almiron’s signature with several clubs in the Premier League also wanting him.



Inter and Napoli were also interested but Almiron decided to move to Newcastle on deadline.





But it has emerged that there were other offers on his table as well from other Premier League clubs in January.



It has been claimed that apart from Newcastle four more Premier League clubs were interested in the Paraguay international.



Benitez played a key role in convincing the player to move to Newcastle.

