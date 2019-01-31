Newcastle United Reduce Priority Level In Swoop For Greek Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have cooled their interest in Benfica’s Greek midfielder Andreas Samaris, according to Sky Sports News.



The Magpies had identified Samaris as a potential signing before the end of the 11pm transfer deadline tonight.











However, the rise to prominence of Sean Longstaff, coupled with Issac Hayden’s commitment in recent performances, have tempted Newcastle to ease their interest in Samaris.



Although the deal is not completely off yet, it has been claimed the Magpies will not fight tooth and nail to try and pull off a deal for the midfielder.





Hayden, who had been linked with a loan move away from Tyneside amidst interest from Aston Villa, has pledged to give his 110 per cent, despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.



And with a potential swoop for Samaris looking unlikely with every passing minute, Newcastle could decide to keep Hayden for the remainder of the season.





Rafael Benitez has already received a boost on deadline day with the impending arrivals of Miguel Almiron and Antonio Barreca, but continues to remain involved in the market.



Newcastle, who are now 14th in the Premier League table, could allow Jacob Murphy to go out on loan before the window closes.

