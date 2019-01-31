XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2019 - 11:41 GMT

Newcastle United Reduce Priority Level In Swoop For Greek Midfielder

 




Newcastle United have cooled their interest in Benfica’s Greek midfielder Andreas Samaris, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies had identified Samaris as a potential signing before the end of the 11pm transfer deadline tonight.




However, the rise to prominence of Sean Longstaff, coupled with Issac Hayden’s commitment in recent performances, have tempted Newcastle to ease their interest in Samaris.

Although the deal is not completely off yet, it has been claimed the Magpies will not fight tooth and nail to try and pull off a deal for the midfielder.
 


Hayden, who had been linked with a loan move away from Tyneside amidst interest from Aston Villa, has pledged to give his 110 per cent, despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

And with a potential swoop for Samaris looking unlikely with every passing minute, Newcastle could decide to keep Hayden for the remainder of the season.
 


Rafael Benitez has already received a boost on deadline day with the impending arrivals of Miguel Almiron and Antonio Barreca, but continues to remain involved in the market.

Newcastle, who are now 14th in the Premier League table, could allow Jacob Murphy to go out on loan before the window closes.
 