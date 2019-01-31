Newcastle United Showing Keen Interest In Italian Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on the development of highly-rated Bologna talent Simone Rabbi.



Rabbi, who is a product of the academy at Bologna, is currently plying his trade with the club's Under-19 side in northern Italy.











And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Newcastle are keeping a close eye on the development of the highly-rated forward from Bologna.



The Magpies have been identified the keenest of the clubs outside Italy interested in the progress of Rabbi, who is considered to have considerable potential.





Despite the interest from Tyneside, there is no official word which suggests the club have made an enquiry with Bologna with respect to Rabbi.



However, the 17-year-old, who is considered a future prospect, is firmly on Newcastle's radar.





Rabbi, who has yet to feature for the first team at Bologna, has represented and scored for Italy Under-18s this season.



Newcastle have enjoyed a busy deadline day after agreeing on deals for Antonio Barreca and Miguel Almiron and could be involved in more activity before the window slams shut tonight.

