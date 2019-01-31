XRegister
31/01/2019 - 14:12 GMT

Newcastle United Yet To Receive Matt Ritchie Bids

 




Newcastle United have not fielded any bids for Matt Ritchie, despite it having been reported that the player is set on a St James' Park exit today. 

Ritchie has been linked with a move away from Newcastle on deadline day, with it having been claimed that the former Bournemouth star is keen to return south.




But, according to the Chronicle, no bids have been received by Newcastle for Ritchie.

It is unclear how much the Magpies would be looking for to sell Ritchie, or whether they would even consider letting him go given the limited time remaining in the transfer window.
 


Newcastle have Ritchie under contract at the club until the summer of 2021, having snapped him up in 2016.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has handed Ritchie regular playing time for the club in the Premier League this season, with the player clocking up 22 appearances so far.
 


Ritchie has now made a total of 111 appearances in a black and white shirt, still fewer than the 142 he managed on the south coast at Bournemouth.
 