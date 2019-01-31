Newcastle Winger Undergoing Medical Ahead Of West Brom Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is undergoing a medical at West Brom ahead of a loan move to the Midlands club, according to Sky Sports News.



The 23-year-old has been a bit part player at Newcastle this season and has only made a handful of Premier League appearances under Rafael Benitez.











Newcastle have been looking to loan him out this month in order to free up space in their wage bill and he is finally set to leave on deadline day.



West Brom have been in talks with Newcastle to sign Murphy for a while and it seems a deal is in place for him to join the Championship outfit today.





And it has been claimed the player is going through his paces in a medical with West Brom and is on the verge of signing for the Baggies.



With an agreement in place, West Brom are confident of getting the deal through in time and getting Murphy to sign a contract until the end of the season.





The winger will hope to push the club to earn promotion to the Premier League in the coming months.



West Brom will not have an option to buy the player in the summer and Murphy will be returning to his parent club at the end of the loan stint.

