06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/01/2019 - 15:02 GMT

Nottingham Forest Trying To Land Ligue 1 Attacker, Deal Complex

 




Nottingham Forest are trying to put a deal in place to sign Nimes attacker Sada Thioub before the transfer window slams shut tonight. 

The Championship side are active in the transfer market as they look to make additions to their squad and power a promotion push.




They have now zeroed in on 23-year-old Nimes attacker Thioub, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.

However, it is claimed doing the transfer deal in time would prove to be complex and as such the odds may be against the City Ground outfit succeeding.
 


However, even if Forest fail to sign Thioub, the attacker could leave Nimes in the summer transfer window.

The attacker, who operates on the right flank, has clocked up 21 appearances in Ligue 1 for Nimes this season.
 


Thioub has chipped in with two goals and three assists in the process.

His contract with Nimes is due to run until the summer of 2021.
 