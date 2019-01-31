Paris Saint-Germain Continue Idrissa Gueye Talks But Keep Alternative In Mind

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have continued to hold talks with Everton over Idrissa Gueye, but have also identified an unnamed replacement target.



The 29-year-old midfielder has handed in a transfer request to push through a move and has made it clear to Everton that he wants to join the French champions.











But Everton have remained steadfast in their intention of holding on to him and have already rejected a bid worth €25m from PSG for the Senegal international.



However, PSG are yet to give up hope on Gueye going into deadline day and according to French sports daily L'Equipe, last night the clubs were still in talks over finding an agreement for Gueye’s move to Paris.





The French champions have identified Gueye as their top target going into deadline day and want to convince Everton to let him leave despite the Premier League outfit’s vehement denials.



However, with the clock ticking down on the window, PSG have activated other contacts as well and have been considering other options.





And it has been claimed that another player has been identified as a possible replacement target for Gueye.



Gueye has continued to push for a move but his entourage believe if PSG do not put in an offer around the €35m mark, Everton will not sell.

