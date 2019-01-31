Photo: Swansea Star Celebrates Collapse of Daniel James To Leeds United Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City star Oli McBurnie has hailed the collapse of team-mate Daniel James' proposed move to Leeds United.



James looked to be Elland Road bound after passing a medical with the Championship leaders, but he is now staying at the Liberty Stadium.











It has been suggested that Swansea stopped responding to contact from Leeds, meaning the deal could not be signed off and when the 11pm deadline passed, it officially collapsed.



And Swansea attacker McBurnie cannot hide his delight at the news James will continue at the Liberty Stadium.





He took to social media to post a photograph of himself celebrating a goal with James soon after the news broke.



Swansea will hope the disappointment of the move will not impact on James' performances at the club, as Graham Potter looks to put together a promotion push.





James has 18 months left on his contract at Swansea and it remains to be seen if he would agree an extension.



Update: McBurnie later deleted the tweet.

