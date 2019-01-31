XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/01/2019 - 21:10 GMT

Rangers Agree Glen Kamara Signing, Bringing Midfielder In Now

 




Rangers have reached an agreement with Dundee to sign Glen Kamara before the transfer window closes, according to Sky Sports News

The midfielder has penned a pre-contract agreement and was set to join Rangers in the summer, when his deal at Dundee runs out.




But Dundee and Kamara have been hoping to bring the move forward to this month, something which would earn the Dens Park club a fee for the Arsenal youth product.

It had seemed Rangers had finished their winter window business, but now they are set to snap up Kamara.
 


It is unclear how much Rangers will pay Dundee for Kamara, but the Gers will now be racing against the clock to get the deal over the line.

Kamara will strengthen Steven Gerrard's options in midfield, as Rangers look to battle Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.
 


The Gers hit the headlines this month by bringing in Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis, and Kamara is now set to also come in through the door.
 