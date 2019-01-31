XRegister
31/01/2019 - 17:03 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday Closing In On Newcastle United Pair

 




Sheffield Wednesday are poised to land out-of-favour Newcastle United defender Achraf Lazaar, according to Sky Sports News

The full-back has been linked with a move away from St James' Park this month and is firmly out of favour under Rafael Benitez.




It had been thought he could return to Italy, but Lazaar is set to drop down to the Championship in a bid to get his career back on track.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to sign him, along with Magpies team-mate Rolando Aarons.
 


The pair will boost Steve Bruce's options as the former Aston Villa manager looks to drive the Owls up the Championship table.

Sheffield Wednesday are just 17th in the Championship table and Bruce will want Lazaar and Aarons to make an impact.
 


Winger Aarons, 23, has had loan spells with Hellas Verona and Slovan Liberec.

Lazaar meanwhile joined Newcastle from Italian side Palermo in 2016, but has flopped at the club and spent last season on loan back in Italy at Benevento.
 