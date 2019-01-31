Simple Loan Move To Feyenoord For Everton Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Cuco Martina will be joining Dutch outfit Feyenoord on a straightforward loan deal on deadline day.



The Dutchman joined Stoke on loan for a season last summer, but Everton have decided to call the defender back from his stint at the bet365 Stadium.











Everton are looking to send him out on another loan deal and it seems Martina will be returning to the Netherlands for the rest of the season.



Martina will be heading to De Kuip on loan, but there were suggestions that the deal could be made permanent in the summer.





But according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Feyenoord will only be signing him on a loan deal.



Feyenoord are in need of defensive reinforcements and Martina, who has also been keen to leave Stoke, is looking forward to returning to his former club.





A product of the Feyenoord academy, Martina made a name for himself at FC Twente before joining Southampton in 2015.



He made 17 Championship appearances for Stoke and will now be playing in the top tier of Dutch football for the rest of the season.

