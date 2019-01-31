XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2019 - 16:36 GMT

Simple Loan Move To Feyenoord For Everton Defender

 




Everton defender Cuco Martina will be joining Dutch outfit Feyenoord on a straightforward loan deal on deadline day.

The Dutchman joined Stoke on loan for a season last summer, but Everton have decided to call the defender back from his stint at the bet365 Stadium.




Everton are looking to send him out on another loan deal and it seems Martina will be returning to the Netherlands for the rest of the season.

Martina will be heading to De Kuip on loan, but there were suggestions that the deal could be made permanent in the summer.
 


But according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Feyenoord will only be signing him on a loan deal.

Feyenoord are in need of defensive reinforcements and Martina, who has also been keen to leave Stoke, is looking forward to returning to his former club.
 


A product of the Feyenoord academy, Martina made a name for himself at FC Twente before joining Southampton in 2015.

He made 17 Championship appearances for Stoke and will now be playing in the top tier of Dutch football for the rest of the season.
 