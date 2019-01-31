Slavia Prague Confirm Player Has Permission To Speak To Fulham

Follow @insidefutbol





Slavia Prague have given the green light to Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui to travel to London to negotiate terms with Fulham.



Ngadeu-Ngadjui has been the subject of interest from several clubs, including Fulham, during the winter transfer window this month.











And Slavia Prague have announced that the defender has been allowed to travel to London to enter into negotiations with Fulham ahead of a permanent switch before the transfer deadline.



The 28-year-old has a release clause attached to his contract with Slavia Prague and Fulham could trigger it to take him to Craven Cottage.





Ngadeu-Ngadjui has proved to be a stand-out performer for Slavia Prague so far this season after helping them cement their place at the top of the league and booking a berth in the knockout stages of the Europa League.



The Cameroon international has notched up 24 appearances in all competitions so far this term and is equally adept playing as a central-midfielder, if required.





Fulham, who have conceded the most number of goals in the division, will now face a race against the clock, as they aim to pull off an agreement with the player.



Ngadeu-Ngadjui has earned 24 caps at senior level for Cameroon since making his debut in 2016.

