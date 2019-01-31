Stoke City Defender Set For Ligue 1 Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City full-back Erik Pieters is set to join Ligue 1 outfit Amiens on loan before the transfer deadline tonight, it has been claimed.



Pieters, who joined the Potters from the Eredivisie in 2013, has featured on a regular basis for the first team so far this season.











However, according to the Stoke Sentinel, the Dutchman is now set to join relegation battlers Amiens in Ligue 1 on a simple loan deal before the transfer window slams shut tonight.



Although the minor details are yet to be finalised, the move is expected to gather significant pace in the next few hours with time running out for both teams in the window.





The 30-year-old, who was left out of the last two matchday squads for Stoke, will prove to be a healthy addition to Amiens in their bid to avoid relegation at the end of the season.



And Stoke could act on his departure by trying to push for a replacement before the impending 11pm deadline to procure deals in England.





Ben Osborn, who is capable of playing as a left-back, has been the subject of interest from Stoke for a while now and the departure of Pieters might open up an opportunity to lure him to Staffordshire.



Stoke, who are currently 15th in the league table, have already secured a deal for Danny Batth and have also reached an agreement to sign Sam Vokes from Burnley in the last few hours of the winter transfer window.

