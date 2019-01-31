XRegister
31/01/2019 - 22:26 GMT

Sunderland Agree Will Grigg Deal, Race Against Time To Complete Move

 




Sunderland have agreed a deal to snap up striker Will Grigg, according to Sky Sports News, with their sixth bid for the Wigan Athletic man. 

The Black Cats have been keen to add to their attacking options following the departure of Josh Maja to Bordeaux, but have had to work hard on deadline day to land Grigg.




They have now achieved a breakthrough in agreeing a deal with Championship side Wigan Athletic for the signature of Northern Ireland international Grigg.

Jack Ross' side are pressing the accelerator to get the deal over the line before the window closes tonight.
 


Sunderland are looking to win promotion from League One this season and boss Ross is leaving no stone unturned as he strengthens his squad.

Grigg, 27, has scored only four goals in the Championship for Wigan this season.
 


But the striker has struggled for regular playing time at the DW Stadium, being handed just 895 minutes of Championship football across 17 league matches this term.
 