XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2019 - 19:00 GMT

Sunderland Desperately Trying To Land Striker Before Window Shuts

 




Sunderland are desperately trying to rope in a striker before the transfer deadline tonight after running thin on options in front of goal, according to Sky Sports News.

The Black Cats were left grasping at thin air during their chase for Will Grigg on deadline day, as Wigan Athletic opted to turned down several bids for the striker.




As such, Sunderland have yet to replace Josh Maja, who joined Bordeaux in Ligue 1 after talks regarding a contract extension hit an impasse earlier this month.

The situation now means that Jack Ross is extremely thin on options in front of goal with only Charlie Wyke and Duncan Watmore being the only recognised strikers available for selection.
 


And the search for a new marksman has now reached a level of desperation on Wearside, after the club hit a number of dead ends on deadline day.

Sunderland are currently fifth in League One and will need a prolific striker to fill the void left behind by Maja, who had netted 15 goals in the division prior to his exit.
 


To make matters worse, the current goalscoring record of both Watmore and Wyke in League One has been lacklustre, with the duo boasting of just a single goal from 15 appearances.

Ross’ men are only the sixth-highest in terms of goals scored in England’s third-tier and are keen to land a clinical striker.
 