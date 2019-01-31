Sunderland Desperately Trying To Land Striker Before Window Shuts

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland are desperately trying to rope in a striker before the transfer deadline tonight after running thin on options in front of goal, according to Sky Sports News.



The Black Cats were left grasping at thin air during their chase for Will Grigg on deadline day, as Wigan Athletic opted to turned down several bids for the striker.











As such, Sunderland have yet to replace Josh Maja, who joined Bordeaux in Ligue 1 after talks regarding a contract extension hit an impasse earlier this month.



The situation now means that Jack Ross is extremely thin on options in front of goal with only Charlie Wyke and Duncan Watmore being the only recognised strikers available for selection.





And the search for a new marksman has now reached a level of desperation on Wearside, after the club hit a number of dead ends on deadline day.



Sunderland are currently fifth in League One and will need a prolific striker to fill the void left behind by Maja, who had netted 15 goals in the division prior to his exit.





To make matters worse, the current goalscoring record of both Watmore and Wyke in League One has been lacklustre, with the duo boasting of just a single goal from 15 appearances.



Ross’ men are only the sixth-highest in terms of goals scored in England’s third-tier and are keen to land a clinical striker.

