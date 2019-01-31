XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/01/2019 - 21:02 GMT

Sunderland Make Improved Offer For Striker, Keen To Do Deal

 




Sunderland have tabled an improved offer for to sign Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis before the transfer deadline, according to the Sun.

The Black Cats have been in desperate search of a new striker throughout deadline day, after running thin on options since the departure of Josh Maja this month.




They have snapped up striker Kazaiah Sterling on loan from Tottenham, but Sunderland have now tabled an improved offer claimed to be in the region of £2m, in a bid to acquire the services of Marquis from Doncaster Rovers.

The 26-year-old has been on Sunderland’s radar throughout the day and after facing rejection in their pursuit of Will Grigg, the Black Cats are aiming to step up their chase for the player.
 


Marquis, who joined Doncaster Rovers from Millwall in 2016, has been in scintillating form in League One, after netting 16 goals from his 28 appearances in the division so far this term.

Despite the improved offer for Marquis, it remains to be seen whether Doncaster Rovers are prepared to strike a deal with Sunderland for the permanent transfer of the striker.
 


However, both teams will also be well aware of the fact that they have to act quickly, if they wish to reach an agreement for Marquis and push the deal over the line before the 11pm deadline tonight.

Sunderland, who have completed a few deals during the transfer window this month, will be eyeing up one final signing to address a major concern in the form of Marquis.
 