06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/01/2019 - 19:52 GMT

Sunderland Star On Way To Championship Side’s Training Ground

 




Sunderland full-back Bryan Oviedo is on his way to the training ground at West Bromwich Albion ahead of a proposed loan switch to the Championship, according to Express & Star.

Oviedo, who has opted to remain on Wearside despite suffering back to back relegations with Sunderland, could finally be on his way out of the Stadium of Light.




West Brom have expressed their interest in a simple loan deal for the defender and Oviedo is now on his way to the west Midlands ahead of the move.

The Costa Rican is expected to arrive at the training ground, as he seeks to agree terms on a temporary switch to help the Baggies during their push for promotion to the Premier League.
 


And it is believed that Oviedo will undergo a medical after his visit to the training ground to seal the deal before the transfer window slams shut at the 11pm deadline tonight.

The 28-year-old’s impending arrival at the Hawthorns is expected to set the wheels in motion for a potential stint out on loan for Conor Townsend to help him attain regular game time.
 


Oviedo, who is entering the final year of his contract with Sunderland at the end of the season, has notched up six assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Black Cats this term.

Kieran Gibbs could face stern competition from Oviedo for a place in the starting eleven at the Hawthorns, if West Brom can strike a deal in the remaining hours of the transfer window.
 