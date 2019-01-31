This Is Why Gary Cahill Is Snubbing Fulham – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin feels Gary Cahill must be thinking he is of a better standard than relegation battlers Fulham, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.



Cahill, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea since the appointment of Maurizio Sarri last summer.











And after being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, Cahill had subsequently attracted interest from several clubs, including Fulham, who are fighting to avoid relegation this season.



Despite falling out-of-favour under Sarri at Chelsea, Nevin feels that Cahill must be thinking he can hold out for better offers than joining Fulham in their fight for survival.





The former Chelsea and Scotland winger stressed that Cahill would have been in touch with other clubs, who could offer prospects than Fulham at this point in time.



“He would have had nudges from other clubs and he will be thinking 'why would I want to be in a relegation struggle when I could go somewhere else'?”, Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 live.





Cahill, who has yet to start a game in the Premier League this season, has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Stamford Bridge since joining the Blues in 2012.



The 28-year-old has earned 61 caps at senior level for England since making his debut in 2010.

