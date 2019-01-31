Tottenham Hotspur Pricing Vincent Janssen Out of Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur’s steep financial expectations for Vincent Janssen have left his future in limbo on deadline day, according to Sky Sports News.



The north London club have been keen to move out the striker, who has not played a single minute of football for Spurs this season and is not part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.











But with a little over seven hours left in the winter window, the striker’s future remains uncertain as the club have struggled to attract good enough bids for the player.



Several French clubs have shown an interest in him, but nothing concrete has developed and Cardiff City and Burnley are yet to table serious offers for Janssen.





And it has been claimed Janssen’s situation is partly down to Tottenham’s conditions for his departure, which have been deemed unrealistic by his suitors.



It has been claimed that Tottenham want a permanent transfer for the Dutchman and not a loan deal and have slapped a £15m price tag on the forward.





Schalke have denied showing any interest in the striker despite contrary claims and even if the Germans had, the club would have struggled to match his valuation.



Tottenham might have to tone down their expectations in the coming hours if they want to see Janssen leave today.

