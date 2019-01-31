Victor Orta Picked Daniel James – Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that the club’s director of football Victor Orta identified Swansea City winger Daniel James as a potential target.



The Whites have put in a lot of work in order to take James to Leeds and are now close to agreeing on a deal to sign him from Swansea on deadline day.











Leeds and Swansea have continued to hold talks but an agreement is close, with the winger expected to join the Yorkshire giants on a loan deal with a mandatory purchase clause if they achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.



The club have gone all in to sign the 21-year-old as Bielsa reportedly identified him as their top target but the Leeds boss insisted that if they sign James, he would be another Orta signing.





He admits that he agreed to chase the player but Orta is the man who zeroed in on him as a target.



The Leeds boss said in a press conference: “Victor Orta chose James and I accepted the player proposed to me.





“I agree with the fact this player has the features the team needs and responds to the needs of the team.



“If he comes it will be a significant transfer.



"If he doesn’t come we will find solutions for the rest of the season.”



James has told Swansea that he wants to join Leeds and is expected to become a White by 11pm.

