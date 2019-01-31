XRegister
06 October 2018

31/01/2019 - 09:27 GMT

Watford Standing Firm On Keeping Star Despite Chelsea Interest

 




Watford have made it clear that they will not be selling Chelsea midfield target Abdoulaye Doucoure on deadline day.

The midfielder was on Paris Saint-Germain’s radar this month as well, but PSG moved on to other targets after Watford made it clear he is not for sale.




The 26-year-old Frenchman’s future has again come under the scanner on deadline day with suggestions that Chelsea are eyeing signing him today.

Chelsea are in the market for a midfielder on deadline day and Doucoure is believed to be a player they are considering taking to west London by the end of the day.
 


But according to Sky Sports News HQ, Watford’s stance has not changed and they are crystal clear about not selling him on deadline day.

Doucoure has been a key player for Watford and the club are in no mood to let him go with little time to identify and sign a replacement.
 


It remains to be seen whether Chelsea test Watford’s will by putting in a big money offer for the midfielder at some point today

But for the moment it seems Doucoure will be at Watford for the rest of the season at least.
 