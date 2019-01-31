West Ham Talent Set For Augsburg Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are to loan youngster Reece Oxford to Bundesliga side Augsburg, according to Sky Sports News.



The defender has been repeatedly linked with an exit from the London Stadium over the course of the January transfer window.











Oxford has been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach and Heerenveen, but Augsburg have emerged from nowhere to snap up the player.



It is claimed that Oxford will be on his way to the Bundesliga club, where he will spend the rest of the season on loan.





The defender has not played senior team football for West Ham this season.



But he remains highly rated in Germany, where he has had time on loan at Gladbach, impressing for the Borussia-Park club.





Now Oxford will be back in Germany's top flight, plying his trade with Bavarian side Augsburg, until the end of the season as he looks to clock up regular playing time.

