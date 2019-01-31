XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/01/2019 - 20:41 GMT

Yannick Bolasie Ready For Medical Ahead of Anderlecht Move

 




Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has landed in Brussels to undergo a medical ahead of his impending loan switch to Anderlecht before the transfer deadline tonight.

Bolasie, who returned to Everton this month after terminating his season-long deal with Aston Villa in the Championship, is now poised to join Anderlecht on loan until the end of the season.




And according to Dutch daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the winger has now landed in Brussels to complete a medical ahead of sealing the switch before the 11pm transfer deadline in England.

The 29-year-old will be joining the Belgian top flight side on a simple loan until the end of the season as he seeks to attain regular playing time ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in the summer.
 


Bolasie will face a race against time to complete the formalities to join Anderlecht before the deadline, but all parties remain hopeful there can be an agreement just in time.

Even though the Congolese forward is contracted to Everton until 2021, the Toffees are keen on letting him go out on loan after being deemed surplus to requirements by Marco Silva.
 


Bolasie, who joined Everton from Crystal Palace, has netted nine goals from 35 appearances for the Democratic Republic of Congo at senior level.

Anderlecht, who failed to land both Alexander Mitrovic and Lazar Markovic on deadline day in the previous two transfer windows, are believed to be extremely cautious about pulling off a deal for Bolasie.
 